Global market update: Dow Jones falls over 400 points as jobs data adds to rate worries
Major US stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow dipping into negative territory for the year, US job openings rose more than expected in August in yet another sign of a resilient economy that suggests interest rates will be higher for longer
Major US stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow dipping into negative territory for the year, US job openings rose more than expected in August in yet another sign of a resilient economy that suggests interest rates will be higher for longer.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started