Global Market Update: Dow, S&P 500 slump, US Treasury yields hit 16-year high
The 10-year Treasury yield rose 0.13 percentage points to 4.70%, the highest level since 2007, after better than expected manufacturing data bolstered investors’ belief in the US economy
Global Market Update: The Dow and S&P 500 were lower on Monday with utilities falling sharply, Nasdaq barely changed as investors weighed the likelihood that the Fed will hold interest rates higher for longer.
