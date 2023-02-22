Global market update: SGX Nifty, Asia follow weak cues from Wall Street
- Wall Street had its worst day this year after purchasing managers index data showed that the US services sector is roaring back to life implying a 50 bps hike
US market saw the worst day of 2023 on Tuesday as macro data points at higher rate scenario. The markets around the globe are keenly eyeing the US fed meeting minutes, scheduled to be released today, for hints on further monetary policy tightening.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×