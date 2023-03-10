Global market update: SGX Nifty to Chinese inflation — top triggers for Dalal Street3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:44 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today is down 125 points in early morning deals
Global market update: The US equity market turned sour on Thursday after a rout in the banking sector stocks. However, US dollar rates continue to remain favourite asset for investors as Dollar Index sustained above 105 levels. However, US dollar has opened lower in early morning deals on Friday. US bond yield is also witnessing huge profit booking on Friday morning deals. However, softening inflation print in China reported on Thursday is expected to provide support to the global indices.
