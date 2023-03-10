"Currently, investors are steeling for Friday’s payrolls report. The data released on Thursday showed weekly jobless claims had risen to 211K during the week ending March 4, ahead of expectations for 195K and marking the first time claims surpassed 200K since early January. These numbers set the stage for Friday’s monthly jobs report, with even slightly stronger-than-forecast figures expected to cement bets for a bigger hike at the March 21-22 Fed meeting, which will act as a headwind for the global stock market. It’s also worth noting that cryptocurrencies slid with Bitcoin falling the most since November amid Silvergate’s meltdown," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage.