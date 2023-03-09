Global market update: SGX Nifty to Dow Jones — top triggers that may dictate Dalal Street today2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:28 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened flat but in positive territory
Global market update: The US equity market whipsawed on Wednesday, even after the Fed chief’s reassurance that no decision has been made on the size of a rate increase in March and the central bank is not seeking to cause a recession. The US dollar was steady on the day but down from three-month highs reached earlier on Wednesday whereas SGX Nifty today opened sideways, signaling tepid opening on Dalal Street on Thursday.
