"Jerome Powell’s testimony to American lawmakers bolstered bets the Federal Reserve will have no alternative but remain hawkish in the months to come, especially after another round of jobs figures came out on the hot side. For one, Powell reiterated that officials are likely to take rates higher than previously anticipated, and could move at a faster pace if needed. Then, there’s all the anxiety building ahead of the next economic readings. Policymakers will scrutinize Friday’s jobs report for three key indicators: payrolls, wage gains and the unemployment rate," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage.