Global market update: SGX Nifty to SVB crisis — top triggers that may dictate Dalal Street today4 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:48 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened lower but soon gained buying momentum and hit intraday high of 17,407 levels
Global market update: On account of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis, Wall Street crashed on Friday logging its worst week since September 2022. The SVB crisis led to huge weakness in US dollar rates as Dollar Index came below 104 levels in early morning session on Monday. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty today has once again opened with downside gap, which signals weakness on Dalal Street in early morning deals.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×