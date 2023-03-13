Speaking on reason for sell off at Wall Street, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage said, "A renewed bout of volatility rattled markets around the world as SVB Financial Group’s turmoil spurred concern about further distress in the banking industry at a time when the Federal Reserve is deploying its most-aggressive tightening campaign in a generation. Not even remarks from prominent voices that a systemic financial crisis is unlikely was able to tame investors. The trigger for further de-risking was the official news that Silicon Valley Bank became the biggest US financial failure in more than a decade, after its long-established customer base of tech startups grew worried and yanked deposits."