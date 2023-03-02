Global market update: SGX Nifty to US stocks — key triggers that may dictate Dalal Street on Thursday
- SGX Nifty today opened lower and went on to hit intraday high of 17,530 levels, signaling short covering during Thursday deals, say experts
Global market update: US stocks declined lower on Wednesday, witnessing some selling pressure and dropped for a second straight session after economic data highlighted persistent inflationary pressures and US Federal Reserve officials continued to sound hawkish. However, US dollar continued to remain 'buy on dip' asset for investors as Dollar Index added 0.12 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday. Crude oil prices tumbled 0.12 per cent to $77.60 per barrel levels in Thursday morning deals.
