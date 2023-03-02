Expecting sideways movement on SGX Nifty today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "We may witness sideways opening on Indian stock markets as SGX Nifty has opened lower. However, the way it surged in early deals, we may expect short covering leading to positive trend on the index. 17,350 is expected to remain immediate support for SGX Nifty today whereas immediate hurdle is placed at 17,580 and 17,700 levels."