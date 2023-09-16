Global market update: US stock market tumbles as focus turns to US Fed meeting1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:27 AM IST
US stock market sees sharp correction as all key indices decline; European stocks close higher. Fed interest rate buzz continues
Global market update: US stock market witnessed sharp correction on Friday as all three key benchmark indices Nsadaq, Dow Jones and S&P 500 lost heavily on Friday. Dow Jones Index ended 0.83 per cent lower, S&P 500 lost 1.22 per cent whereas tech heavy weight Nasdaq corrected 1.56 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed their weekly advances, while the blue-chip Dow ended the week nominally higher.
