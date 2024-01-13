Global market update: US stocks end flat as earnings offset inflation data
Wall Street ends flat after mixed bank earnings and cooler-than-expected inflation news; Dow Jones down 0.31%, Nasdaq up 0.02%, S&P 500 up 0.08%.
Global market update: Following mixed bank earnings offset cooler-than-expected inflation news that buoyed hopes for interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, US stock market ended flat after trading range-bound throughout the Friday session. Dow Jones index finished 0.31 per cent lower, tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 0.02 per cent higher while S&P 500 added 0.08 per cent. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE while on Nasdaq, decliners outpaced advancers by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
