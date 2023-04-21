Global market update: US stocks fall, led by Tesla and AT&T2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 02:57 AM IST
- The S&P 500 dips 0.60% at 4,129.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.33% at 33,786.62. The Nasdaq Composite loses 0.8% at 12,059.56
US stocks fell on Thursday due to a sharp decline in Tesla and AT&T shares, and weak economic data.
