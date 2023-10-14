Global market update: Wall Street, European Stoxx 600 weighed down by inflation jitters
Global market update: European Stoxx 600 index nosedived 0.98% whereas MSCI's broadest index of global equities fell 0.3% on Friday
Global market update: Following a bruising session in Asian stock market, US stock market feel the heat of US inflation jitters. Dow Jones index added 0.12 per cent, S&P 500 indeex lost 0.50 per cent whereas tech heaby weight Nasdaq crashed 1.23 per cent on Friday. European Stoxx 600 index nosedived 0.98 per cent whereas MSCI's broadest index of global equities fell 0.3 per cent.
