Global market update: Wall Street inches higher on US Fed rate pause buzz1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Wall Street ends higher as investors anticipate a rate pause in the upcoming US Fed meeting in September 2023
Global market update: On account of rate pause buzz in upcoming US Fed meeting in September 2023, Wall Street ended higher on Friday. Two out of three major indices ended higher while tech heavy Nasdaq finished marginally lower on Friday session. Dow Jones index ended 0.33 per cent higher, S&P 500 gained 0.18 per cent while Nasdaq closed 0.02 per cent lower on last day of the week gone by. However, these indices had opened with handsome gains but three major indexes gave up earlier advances, losing momentum as the session progressed and investors digested the data ahead of the long US holiday weekend. In braod market, Small Cap 2000 index skyrocketed 1.11 per cent during Friday deals.
