Global market update: Wall Street indices erase gains as investors wary of US shutdown
Global market update: Wall Street indices erased its gains from signs of subsiding inflation as investors seems weary of US shutdown on October 1, 2023. Dow Jones index ended 0.47 per cent lower whereas S&P 500 index went down 0.27 per cent on Friday. However, tech heavy weight Nasdaq manged to remain in positive territory as it closed 0.14 per cent higher on Friday. MSCI'S global equities ended slightly lower after a choppy session on Friday last week as investors prepared for a likely US government shutdown and adjusted portfolios for the quarter's end.
