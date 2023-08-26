Global market update: Wall Street rises as US Fed weighs inflation risk2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST
US stock market ends green after Powell's balanced speech at Jackson Hole Symposium. Wall Street gains lift global market
Global market update: Following US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's balanced speech at Jackson Hole Symposium, US stock market ended green on Friday. Dow Jones gained 0.73 per cent, tech index Nasdaq surged 0.94 per cent whereas S&P 500 index finished 0.67 per cent higher. These Wall Street gains lifted the morale of global stock market, and the MSCI All Country stock index edged 0.12 per cent higher.
