Global market: US stocks drop, Dollar up on Powell's hawkish message2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Stocks dropped while bond yields climbed with the dollar as Jerome Powell signaled the peak in interest rates could be higher than anticipated as economic data have come in stronger than expected.
