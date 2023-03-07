Stocks dropped while bond yields climbed with the dollar as Jerome Powell signaled the peak in interest rates could be higher than anticipated as economic data have come in stronger than expected.

The hawkish tone of his prepared remarks to the Senate pushed the S&P 500 down as much as 1%, while driving the yield on 10-year Treasuries close to 4% again. The dollar climbed against all of the Group-of-10 currencies. Swaps showed a shift in bets on the March meeting — with a half-point hike being seen as slightly more likely than quarter-point move. The anticipated peak in the fed funds rate also jumped to more than 5.6%.

“Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy," Powell’s statement said.

His semiannual two-day testimony will be closely watched because it will probably be his last public remarks before the Federal Open Market Committee next meets March 21-22.

US payroll growth has topped estimates for 10 straight months in the longest streak in decades, a trend that, if extended, will boost pressure on the Fed to keep raising interest rates. Beginning in April last year, the median forecast in each survey of economists fell short of the government’s initial estimate of payrolls by an average of 100,000 a month — the most in data compiled by Bloomberg back to 1998.

Ahead of the February jobs report on Friday, the projection is for a 224,000 increase, which would be about half the pace seen in January.

Key events this week:

Euro area GDP, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, ADP employment change, trade balance, JOLTS job openings, Wednesday

Fed Chair Powell’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventories, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

US Challenger job cuts, initial jobless claims, household change in net worth, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets :

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 10:19 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%

The MSCI World index fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro fell 0.8% to $1.0592

The British pound fell 1.2% to $1.1886

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 136.89 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $22,095.16

Ether fell 1.3% to $1,546.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.00%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.74%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.89%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $79.47 a barrel

Gold futures fell 1.5% to $1,826.10 an ounce

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.