Global market: US stocks drop, Dollar up on Powell's hawkish message

The hawkish tone of his prepared remarks to the Senate pushed the S&P 500 down as much as 1%, while driving the yield on 10-year Treasuries close to 4% again. The dollar climbed against all of the Group-of-10 currencies. Swaps showed a shift in bets on the March meeting — with a half-point hike being seen as slightly more likely than quarter-point move. The anticipated peak in the fed funds rate also jumped to more than 5.6%.