Global market: US stocks edge higher ahead of US inflation data next week. Apple shares gain3 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Global market today: Investors are waiting for the US inflation data, which will be released on Wednesday next week
Global market update: US stock market edged higher on Friday on resilience in the national economy even though investors await the key US inflation data expected next week. Dow Jones index added 0.22 per cent whereas tech heavy weight Nasdaq added 0.09 per cent. S&P 500 index gained 0.14 per cent. However, Small-cap 2000 index lost 0.23 per cent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started