Global Market: Wall Street sinks on jitters about banks after mixed jobs report2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 02:46 AM IST
- Investors had expected to be more focused on economic data than bank stocks
Wall Street's indexes closed lower on Friday as investors ran for the exits as they stressed out about the health of U.S. banks after regulators had to close a high-profile lender to the technology sector, overshadowing the February jobs report.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×