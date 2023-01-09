Asia shares rally on US rate hopes, China reopening3 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Asian shares went up on Tuesday with news of the opening of China's borders and hopes for less aggressive US rate hikes
Asian shares went up on Tuesday with news of the opening of China's borders and hopes for less aggressive US rate hikes
Asian shares rallied on Monday as hopes for less aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the opening of China's borders bolstered the outlook for the global economy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started