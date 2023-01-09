Asia shares rally on US rate hopes, China reopening

Early Monday, the euro was holding firm at $1.0664 , having bounced from a low of $1.0482 on Friday. The dollar eased to 131.63 yen, away from last week's top of 134.78, while its index was down a fraction at 103.800 . The Brazilian real had yet to trade after hundreds of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro were arrested after invading the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. The drop in the dollar and yields was a boon for gold, lifting it to a seven-month peak around $1,870 an ounce.