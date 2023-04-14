Global markets: Asia stock market up as Singapore joins the pause camp3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:15 AM IST
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore surprised many by leaving key interest rates unchanged
Global market today: Asian shares firmed on Friday as Singapore became the latest country to pause its policy tightening and markets became more confident the likely next hike in U.S. rates would be the last this cycle.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×