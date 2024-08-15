Asian markets traded higher on Thursday after Japan’s GDP growth beat expectations, and following overnight gains on Wall Street. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, while the Topix rose 0.5%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening. South Korea’s markets are shut for a holiday. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply While Japan released its second-quarter gross domestic numbers, investors will also watch out for other key economic data in the region, including China’s retail sales, industrial output and urban unemployment data for July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets are also closed for observance of the Independence Day 2024.

Japan’s GDP Japan’s economy expanded at a faster-than-expected annualised rate of 3.1% in the April-June quarter, rebounding from the previous quarter led by pick up in consumption.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) climbed 0.8% compared to forecasts of a 0.5% increase by economists polled by Reuters. This was also a reversal from the revised 0.6% fall seen in the first quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Stocks Overnight gains on Wall Street after US inflation data met market expectations, also fuelled upside in Asian markets. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite extended their winning streak for the fifth straight session on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 242.75 points or 0.61% to 40,008.39, while the S&P 500 rose 0.38%, or 20.78 points, to 5,455.21. The Nasdaq Composite ended at 17,192.60, up 0.03% or 4.99 points.

Alphabet share price declined 2.3%, while Tesla stock price dropped 3.1% and Meta Platforms shares fell 0.3%. Microsoft share price fell 0.7% and Nvidia stock price declined 1.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Inflation US consumer prices rose moderately in July and the annual increase in inflation slowed to below 3% for the first time in nearly 3-1/2 years, reassuring investors the Federal Reserve would start cutting US interest rates next month.

The consumer price index rebounded 0.2% last month after falling 0.1% in June. In the 12 months through July, the CPI increased 2.9%. That was the first sub-3% reading and smallest gain since March 2021, Reuters reported. Consumer prices advanced 3.0% on a year-on-year basis in June.

US Fed Rate Cut Bets Money markets now see a 55% chance of a 25-basis point (bps) rate cut at the Fed’s September 17-18 meeting, as per the CME FedWatch Tool, Reuters reported. Before the US inflation data, traders were nearly evenly split between a 25-bps and 50-bps cut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, recovering some of the previous day’s loss.

Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to $79.93 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3% to $77.21 per barrel. Both benchmarks fell more than 1% on Wednesday.

Dollar The dollar eased on Thursday and the euro perched near an eight-month high after US inflation slowed down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dollar index, which measures the US unit versus six rivals, was last at 102.6, not far from the eight-month low of 102.15 it touched last week, Reuters reported. The index is on course for its fourth straight week in the red, a run it last had in March-April 2023.

The yen was steady at 147.26 per dollar after the release of Japan’s Q2 GDP data.

(With inputs from Reuters)