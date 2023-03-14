Global markets: Bank stocks in US, Europe tank on contagion fears1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 03:07 AM IST
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average ends down 0.3%. The S&P 500 closes 0.2% lower. Nasdaq Composite Index gains 0.5%.
US stocks closed mixed on Monday in a volatile trade, but bank shares plunged on fears that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) could spark contagion throughout the banking system.
