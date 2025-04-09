Global markets crash! Dow futures tank 2% as China slaps fresh tariffs on US; UK’s FTSE tumbles 4%

Global markets crash: Dow Jones Futures on Wednesday, April 9, tanked more than 2 per cent ahead of the US stock market open as China announced its move to increase its additional tariffs to 84 per cent.

On Wednesday, China announced that it would raise the additional tariffs on all goods imported from the United States to 84 per cent, effective Thursday, April 10, in retaliation for US President Donald Trump's 104 per cent tariff announcement.

“If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end,” said China's Commerce Ministry in an official statement.

Dow Futures dropped more than 2 per cent to 36,818.79 points after China's fresh tariffs announcement, compared to 37,577.14 points levels before the development.

Global Market Crash Global markets also crashed on the additional tariff announcement on Wednesday, with the European markets taking a hit ahead of the Wall Street open as investors fear an escalating trade war between US and China.

UK's FTSE 100 index crashed nearly 4 per cent to 7,603.25 points at 12:44 p.m. (BST) after China's announcement, compared to 7,910.53 points at the previous stock market close.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)