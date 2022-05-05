Global markets dive as inflation plays spoilsport. 5 updates

Raj Deepak Singh and Saif Mukadam Research Analysts at ICICI Direct said, "the Dollar Index may continue its positive bias as the US Fed decided to raise the interest rate by 50 bps to a range between 0.75% and 1.00%, largest since 2000 to combat high inflation. Additionally, the US Federal Reserve announced a plan to shrink its $9-trillion asset portfolio. The balance sheet would be allowed to shrink by $47.5 billion/month in June, July, August and by up to $95 billion per month starting in September."