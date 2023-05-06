Global markets: Dow has best day since 6 January after Apple rally, jobs data2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 06:54 AM IST
The US Labor Department report showed job growth accelerated in April and wage gains increased solidly
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38
US stocks rallied on Friday, with the Dow posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since 6 January, as shares of Apple surged more than 4% after upbeat results and US jobs data pointed to a resilient labor market.
