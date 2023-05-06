Global markets: Dow has best day since 6 January after Apple rally, jobs data

The US Labor Department report showed job growth accelerated in April and wage gains increased solidly The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 104 new lows.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.95-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.75-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

Volume on US exchanges was 10.57 billion shares, compared with the 10.70 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The estimated decline in first-quarter S&P 500 earnings has been getting smaller since the start of the reporting season and is now at just 0.7% year-over-year, Refinitiv data showed on Friday.

Apple drove gains in other tech shares, but all 11 major S&P sectors were higher on the day.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted it was too early to say with certainty that the rate-hike cycle was over as inflation remains the chief concern.

The Dow and S&P 500 still registered losses for the week, however, while the Nasdaq ended with a slight gain for the week.

The Cboe Volatility index registered its biggest one-day decline since March 16.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38, the S&P 500 gained 75.03 points, or 1.85%, to 4,136.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 269.02 points, or 2.25%, to 12,235.41.

Investors have been worried that the rate hikes may eventually push the economy into recession.

With the jobs report, "it's about the state of the U.S. economy, and what we saw today suggests it's in a better position than previously expected," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market Strategist at Invesco in New York.

The US Labor Department report showed job growth accelerated in April and wage gains increased solidly, suggesting the labor market has stayed strong despite recent interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The stock was the biggest positive influence on all three major US stock indexes.

Apple's quarterly results also cheered investors worried about a potential recession. The iPhone maker's shares hit their highest level in about nine months, and the stock ended up 4.7% in its biggest daily percentage gain since November.

PacWest Bancorp rallied 81.7% and Western Alliance Bancorp jumped 49.2%, while the KBW regional bank index advanced 4.7%.

Adding to the bullish momentum, regional bank shares rebounded from declines tied to the collapse of First Republic Bank. Analysts upgraded a number of lenders they said were oversold.

US stocks rallied on Friday, with the Dow posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since 6 January, as shares of Apple surged more than 4% after upbeat results and US jobs data pointed to a resilient labor market.

