Global Markets: First Republic collapse sparks sector-wide regional bank shares sell-off1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:18 PM IST
While investors digested the quick deal for First Republic's assets with a pinch of salt, the regulator-engineered rescue effort sparked a sell-off in the mid-cap bank sector
Shares of regional lenders fell in morning trading on Monday following the collapse of First Republic Bank, the third major casualty of the biggest crisis to hit the U.S. banking sector since 2008.
