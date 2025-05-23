Global markets: Hitachi, Sony to Nintendo — top 5 stocks that are fueling Japanese Nikkei today

Global markets today: Nikkei 225 index gained as much as 1.04% in trade today to hit the day's high of 37,371.5 as against its last close of 36,985.87. Despite the gains, Japan's Nikkei index was on track to break its four-week winning streak, according to a Reuters report.

Saloni Goel
Updated23 May 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Global markets: Hitachi, Sony to Nintendo — top 5 stocks that are fueling Japanese Nikkei today
Global markets: Hitachi, Sony to Nintendo — top 5 stocks that are fueling Japanese Nikkei today

Global markets: Led by gains in key Japanese companies — Hitachi, Sony and Nintendo among others — the country's flagship Nikkei index gained over 1% on Friday, May 23. Falling US bond yields and a weaker yen supported the sentiment. Despite the gains, Japan's Nikkei index was on track to break its four-week winning streak, according to a Reuters report.

Nikkei 225 index gained as much as 1.04% in trade today to hit the day's high of 37,371.5 as against its last close of 36,985.87.

Also Read | Millions to be wiped out financially: Robert Kiyosaki warns, sees gold at $25K

US Treasury yields fell overnight after a recent selloff drew some buyers at more attractive levels, with 30-year yields reaching the highest in 19 months earlier in the session. Meanwhile, a weaker yen bodes well for the exporters and drives their stock prices higher, as it increases the value of their overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Additionally, the core inflation rate in Japan stood at 3.5% in April, the highest since early 2023, raising the likelihood that the Bank of Japan might raise its benchmark interest rate at its next policy meeting.

Also Read | What's fueling Japanese, US bond yields? Is this rise a worry? EXPLAINED

Sony, Hitachi, Nintendo among top gainers

Among individual stocks, Sony, Hitachi, Nintendo, Fast Retailing and Panasonic emerged among the top gainers.

Electronics maker Sony's share price rose nearly 2%, with its market capitalisation touching $153 billion. Similarly, Hitachi stock was up 1.90% at around 3,800 yen, while Nintendo jumped 4.5% in trade today at 11,735 yen.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.33%, and was among the biggest drivers of the Nikkei index. Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 0.68% and 1.92%, respectively.

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 23 May 2025

Other Asian markets also traded on a firm note. Seoul's Kospi climbed 0.2% to 2,597.49 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.4% to 8,379.10. Meanwhile, Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 0.5% in early trade today.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGlobal markets: Hitachi, Sony to Nintendo — top 5 stocks that are fueling Japanese Nikkei today
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.