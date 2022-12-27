Global markets: How India can become an alternative to China in 202311 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 08:04 AM IST
Investors may reassess the prospects of the two Asian economies as Beijing dismantles its anti-pandemic policies
Compared with a year-and-a-half ago, when its economy had just begun to reopen after a devastating surge of the delta variant, India’s stock market is unchanged in dollar terms. And yet, its weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has zoomed past Taiwan and South Korea to second place, with almost the entire gain coming at the expense of the gauge’s biggest constituent: China.
