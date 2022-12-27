Global markets: How India can become an alternative to China in 2023

It isn’t a great outcome for India’s poor, who are hurt more than the rich by levies on consumption, particularly in an inflationary environment. But to the extent the burden of taxation is light on companies, the stock market is unlikely to question the absence of meaningful purchasing power beyond a tiny affluent class. India’s wage-led economy has become a profit-driven enterprise, and domestic investors seem fine with it. In five years, India’s managed investments — life insurance, mutual funds, retirement accounts, hedge funds and portfolio services — has grown to 57% of gross domestic product from 41%, according to Crisil, an affiliate of S&P Global Inc. As the hunt for yield reaches more of the smaller cities and towns, the $1.6 trillion industry may not take long to catch up with $2 trillion in bank fixed deposits.