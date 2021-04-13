Global markets may be at long-term turning point, says JPMorgan chief strategist

The value-versus-growth debate is one of the most divisive topics in the global strategist community, especially since the reflation trade that drove a rebound in value shares has faltered recently. In previous market phases there had been an unusual cohesion of views around havens such as gold and the defensive stay-at-home trade, followed by bets on cyclicals and a steepening yield curve. That more predictable era now looks to be over.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}