Global markets: The US markets erased its early morning losses as US Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled less hawkish stance on interest rate hike. Crude oil prices on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) too witnessed heavy gains after hitting intraday low of ₹6,169 per barrel and finished at ₹6,363 per barrel, logging intraday gain of ₹232 per barrel or 3.78 per cent against its Monday close price. However, in international market, oil price rallied 4.10 per cent and logged its biggest intraday gain since November 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}