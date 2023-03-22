Global markets: SGX Nifty, First Republic Bank shares to FOMC meeting — key triggers for today4 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Global market update: SGX Nifty today is trading in a tight range as investors await final outcome of the FOMC meeting
Global market update: Amid FOMC meeting, US stock market finished higher on Tuesday though Us stock futures traded in tight range. As market is buzz with 25 bps rate hike in FOMC meeting today, US dollar and US bond yield has depreciated in early morning deals. Crude oil price is still under pressure as WTI crude oil is 0.42 per cent lower in morning session. However, First Republic after brutal sell off c Bank share price rebounded strongly on potential government backing to encourage buyers.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×