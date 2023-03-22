"If the US Fed raises interest rates, the cost of capital increases, leading to lower stock valuations. Following the US Fed’s announcement of a likely increase in interest rates, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have started pulling out of Indian and other emerging equity markets. We are a major importer of crude oil, and continuous selling by FIIs results in rupee depreciation and a higher import bill. This, in turn, has a negative impact on our current account balance," said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services.