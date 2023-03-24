Global markets: SGX Nifty to Block Inc shares — key factors that you should know4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:28 AM IST
SGX Nifty today opened higher but profit booking triggered and the index hit intraday low of 17,048 levels
Global market update: On account of buying in telecom, technology and consumer service stocks, US stock market ended in green territory on Thursday. US dollar is witnessing some relief rally in early morning trade as Dollar Index has regained 102 levels. This may not go down well at emerging markets including Dalal Street. Signalling weak opening on Friday session, SGX Nifty today opened higher but came under the sell off pressure within few minutes of early morning Asian stock market deals.
