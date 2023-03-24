Global markets: SGX Nifty to Block Inc shares — key factors that you should know

Speaking on INR vs USD, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on weak Dollar amid dovish FOMC may support risk assets. Global equities may also recover on dovish FOMC which may be supportive for the domestic currency. However, selling pressure from foreign investors and month Dollar demand from importers may cap sharp gains in Rupee. Recovery in crude oil prices may also cap the upside. Traders may take cues from weekly unemployment claims, current account balance and new home sales data from US. Traders may also now look forward to Bank of England’s monetary policy. There are expectations of a 25-bps rate hike. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.60 to ₹82.70."