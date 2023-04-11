Global markets: SGX Nifty to Dow Jones — key triggers for Indian stock market today3 min read . 07:54 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened positive, which signals gap up opening of Indian stock market, believe experts
Global market today: As US stock awaits CPI data and FOMC meeting minutes release on Wednesday, key benchmark indices traded in a tight range during Monday deals. However, rally in US dollar rate took a pause and Dollar Index witnessed some correction in early morning deals in Asian stock market. SGX Nifty today opened on a positive note that signals strong opening on Dalal Street.
Here we list out key global market triggers that may dictate Indian stock market today:
As market awaits release of US CPI data and FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday, key benchmark indices on Wall Street traded sideways in a tight range. Dow Jones added 0.30 per cent, S&P 500 index finished 0.10 per cent higher whereas Nasdaq went off 0.03 per cent on Monday.
"Global markets were mixed on Monday in holiday-thinned trade after US jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve would likely have to hike interest rates again but soothed recent worries about a possible recession. Focus is now on the release of inflation figures later this week (on Wednesday), which will play a crucial role in the Fed's decision-making when it meets early next month," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.
After three days rally, US dollar took a pause in early morning deals on Tuesday. During opening bell session in Asian markets, Dollar Index lost 0.11 per cent to 102.118 levels.
On INR to USD, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on strong US Dollar and positive crude oil prices. However, positive global markets and fresh FII inflows may support Rupee at lower levels. Investors may look forward to CPI, FOMC minutes retail sales and industrial production data. However, positive global markets may support Rupee at lower levels. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.50 to ₹82.50 in the near term."
Asian bourses opened positive on Tuesday. Japanese Nikkei surged 1.20 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shot up to the tune of 1.50 per cent whereas South Korean KOSPI went up 0.91 per cent.
Signaling positive opening on Dalal Street, SGX Nifty today opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of 17,751 in early morning deals on Tuesday.
Expecting positive opening on Dalal Street today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Overall trend is looking positive as prices are settling above 10 DEMA and 20 DEMA. Like other Asian markets, we may witness positive opening when Indian stock market opens today."
Oil prices gained momentum in early morning deals and regained the psychological $80 per barrel mark, logging around 0.45 per cent intraday gain within few minutes of Asian stock market opening.
During morning deals on Tuesday, US 10 year bond yield went off 0.33 per cent to 3.404 levels while US 30 year bond yield lost 0.18 per cent to 3.621 levels.
Chinese inflation data will be in focus Tuesday, with expectations of a weak reading on consumer prices and deflation in factory-gate prices will keep the stimulus option open for the central bank.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
