Global market today: As Q4 results season heating up and US dollar easing after the bounce back from one year low, US stock market traded in tight range on Monday deals but managed to end higher. In early morning deals, most of the Asian stock market feel the sell off heat as investors await the key economic data of China. Except Japanese Nikkei, most of the Asian bourses traded red during early morning session. Signaling muted opening for Indian stock market today, SGX Nifty today in a tight range of near 60 points.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}