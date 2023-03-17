Global markets: SGX Nifty to First Republic Bank — key triggers that may drive stock market today2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:45 AM IST
- Global market update: SGX Nifty today opened upside, which signals gap up opening on Dalal Street, say experts
Global market update: The equity market in the US and Europe gained on Thursday session after European Central Bank interest rate hike by 50 bps and Swiss Central Bank lending credit support to Credit Suisse Bank eased fear of banking crisis in the region. Apart from this, crisis hit First Republic Bank too managed $30 billion bank deposits in rescue. After announcement of 50 bps interest rate hike by ECB, US dollar rates came under pressure and Dollar Index nosedived below 104 levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×