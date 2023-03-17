Global market update: The equity market in the US and Europe gained on Thursday session after European Central Bank interest rate hike by 50 bps and Swiss Central Bank lending credit support to Credit Suisse Bank eased fear of banking crisis in the region. Apart from this, crisis hit First Republic Bank too managed $30 billion bank deposits in rescue. After announcement of 50 bps interest rate hike by ECB, US dollar rates came under pressure and Dollar Index nosedived below 104 levels.

