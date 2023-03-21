Global markets: SGX Nifty to FOMC meeting — key triggers for Dalal Street today3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:38 AM IST
SGX Nifty today opened higher but witnessed profit booking at crucial resistance levels, say experts
Global market update: On account of relief rally fuelled by Swiss government approved takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, key Wall Street indices finished higher on Monday. However, ahead of two-day US Fed's FOMC meeting beginning today, US dollar rate continue to remain a sell on rise asset among investors and Dollar Index sustained below 103 levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×