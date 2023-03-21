Global markets: SGX Nifty to FOMC meeting — key triggers for Dalal Street today

On outlook for INR vs USD, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias on deteriorating global risk sentiments. The banking crisis in US and Europe may continue to put downside pressure on riskier assets. Markets may also now focus on US FOMC meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and UK’s inflation data and Bank of England’s monetary policy later this week. FOMC is expected to hike rates by 25-bps. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹82 to ₹83."