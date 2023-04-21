Global markets: SGX Nifty to Japan's CPI data — key triggers for stock market today3 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:16 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened higher and the index has remained in green zone for more than an hour, which signals positive opening on Dalal Street, say stock market experts
Global market today: Amid rising concern about economic crisis, key benchmark indices of the US stock market closed lower on Thursday. However, US dollar continue to sustain above 101 levels as speculations are rife about the US Fed rate hike in upcoming meeting. Despite falling sharply this week, crude oil price continue to trade weak on Friday session.
