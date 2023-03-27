Global market update: The US stock edged higher on Friday, amid assurances from authorities about financial stability and growing speculation that policymakers will have to stop raising rates to prevent a recession. However, market is cautious about the developments in Middle East as US air strike on Syria last weekend is expected to dictate global markets, including Dalal Street. In early morning deals on Monday, US dollar rates are sideways as Dollar Index is trading tepid. However, SGX Nifty today has surged over 100 points today as crude oil prices have slipped in early morning session, signaling ease in Middle East tension post-US air strike in Syria.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}