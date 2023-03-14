Global markets: SGX Nifty to US bank stocks — key triggers that you should know

Global market update: The US stock was bouncing between gains and losses on Monday, as the yield on the two-year Treasury note plunged in its biggest one-day slump in decades, while tech stocks rebounded from last week’s rout as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank reverberated across trading desks. However, trading halted in multiple number of bank stocks in the US markets in early morning session on Monday. After nosediving from 106 levels in last three sessions, US dollar rates have witnessed some pull back rally in morning deals on Tuesday but bond yield extended its rally in early morning deals.

